Actor Karan Patel, One of The Most Popular Faces on Indian TV, Turns 38

Actor Karan Patel, one of the most popular small-screen stars in India, is celebrating his birthday on Tuesday, November 23. Born in Kolkata, the actor started his career with the show Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki. Following that, Karan was seen in several Ekta Kapoor shows, including Kesar, Kkavyanjali, Kasamh Se, Karam Apnaa Apnaa, and Kasturi. With his brilliant work, Karan became an established actor in the TV industry.

Karan also took part in a reality show for the first time with Nach Baliye 3. He then also took part in other reality shows, Kaun Jeetega Bollywood Ka Ticket, Survivor India, Jahalak Dikhala Jaa, Kitchen Champion, and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

The actor didn’t get as much success in the film industry, though. He entered Bollywood with the film City of Gold in 2010. He was next seen in Shootout at Wadala in 2013. The last time he was seen in a film was in Phamous in 2018.

Karan played the role of Raman Bhalla in his popular TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. This show had a great run of six years. Divyanka Tripathi was seen opposite him in this show. The couple was much loved and appreciated by the audience. In an old interview, Karan said that if they ever plan a biopic on his life, Ranveer Singh should play him on screen. In 2015, Karan got married to actor Ankita Bhargava, and in 2019, the two became parents to a daughter.

The couple named their daughter Meher. Karan keeps sharing pictures with his daughter regularly. Before marriage, Karan’s name was associated with several female actors, his most talked-about relationship was with Kamya Punjabi. There was a time they were a famous TV couple. They parted company and are happy in their respective lives now.

