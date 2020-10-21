Actor Karthi and Wife Ranjani Blessed with Baby Boy

Actor Karthi and his wife Ranjani welcomed their second child on Tuesday. Announcing the arrival of their baby boy, the ace actor took to Twitter to express his gratitude towards the doctors and nurses.

He wrote, “Dear friends and family, we are blessed with a boy baby. We can’t thank enough our doctors and nurses who took us through this life changing experience. need all your blessings for the little one. Thank you god (sic)!”

Dear friends and family, we are blessed with a boy baby. We can’t thank enough our doctors and nurses who took us through this life changing experience. 🙏🏽 need all your blessings for the little one. Thank you god! — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) October 20, 2020

Karthi’s brother actor Suriya Sivakumar also took the opportunity to thank the doctors on the special occasion. Quoting the second time dad’s tweet, he wrote, “We are blessed! Thank you yet again Dr. Nirmala Jayashankar and team (sic)."

We are blessed! Thank you yet again Dr. Nirmala Jayashankar and team 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/gpzkWZQIYF — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) October 20, 2020

As one would expect, Karthi’s fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. Take a look at some of the comments:

Best wishes, on behalf of mandi pota Ajith pans club maatuthavani pic.twitter.com/CLRDfDaYIo — Thala - the handsome and lovely thala 😍 (@ajithaamaii) October 20, 2020

The couple is already blessed with a daughter who they have named Umayal. They welcomed their first child in the year 2013. Karthi tied the knot with Ranjini Chinnaswamy in July 2011. The wedding function was celebrated as per the traditional Kongu culture.

For the unversed, Suriya and his wife actress Jyothika too are blessed with two children. The couple has a daughter and son. Their daughter, Diya was born in 2007 while their son Dev was born in 2010. The duo exchanged their wedding vows in 2006.

Meanwhile, Karthi who was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Kaithi will soon be seen in a film titled Sulthan. He had recently announced that he has already started dubbing for this project. If the grapevine is to be believed then the said film will be released by Pongal next year.