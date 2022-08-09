Actor Karthik Likely To Play An Important Role In Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2

Kamal Haasan and filmmaker S Shankar collaborated for Indian 2, but the project is getting delayed for multiple reasons. An unfortunate accident happened on the sets of Indian 2 in February 2020 and then the outbreak of the pandemic disrupted the shooting. Despite the efforts of the makers, the work on Indian 2 could not progress. After the massive success of his latest film Vikram, Kamal Haasan is now preparing to resume the shoot for Indian 2.

Indian 2 was announced in 2017. Shooting started in 2019 but failed to proceed due to multiple factors.

Recently, Kajal Aggarwal, who is playing the female lead in the movie, also confirmed that she would join the shooting from September.

Now, as per the latest update, the makers have roped in actor Karthik, who is popularly known as Navarasa Nayagan for his versatile acting. According to reports, Karthik will essay a pivotal role in this project. Meanwhile, actors Vivek and Nedumudi Venu, who were also playing important roles, have passed away. Rumour mill is abuzz that Karthik will replace one of the actors. Reports indicate that an announcement regarding Karthik’s participation in the movie will be made soon.

Besides Karthik, Kajal Aggarwal will also reunite with Indian 2 team on September 13. Kamal Haasan, on the other hand, has gone to the United States for a one month trip. He will prepare for his role during this period. According to reports, Kamal will be seen in two different looks in this movie.

Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Bhavani Shankar are also playing important roles in this sequel of blockbuster movie Indian. Bobby Simha, and Nedumudi Venu are also part of this project. Music will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Indian 2 is bankrolled by Lyca Productions. It will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages. A set has been erected in Chennai’s Film City for the shooting of the movie.

Kamal Haasan’s Indian was released on May 9, 1996. Indian narrated the storyline of a veteran freedom fighter who is infuriated with rising crime and corruption in society. He starts killing all the wrong doers using his knowledge of martial arts techniques. Indian was a box office success. Viewers were awestruck by the brilliant direction, captivating performances and a strong storyline.

