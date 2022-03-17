Actor Karunas Joins Vetrimaaran as Assistant Director For Vaadivaasal

The preliminary work of Vetrimaran’s upcoming film, titled Vaadivaasal, is currently underway. According to the latest buzz, actor Karunas has joined the team of the Tamil heroic film as an assistant director. In a statement issued by Karunas, the actor will be working as an assistant director to the National award-winning director.

Karunas and Vetriman will be collaborating after fifteen years in the Suriya-starrer Vaadivaasal. The duo last worked on Vetrimaaran’s directorial debut Polladhavan (2007).

Sharing the news, Karunas said that he entered the industry as a singer, and today, the identity he has is only because of this industry.

Karunas added, “I have decided to dedicate my entire time to cinema from now on and work in various facets of it in the coming days.”

Further, speaking on assisting Vetrimaaran, he said, “It is a privilege to assist a talent like Vetrimaaran and I am thankful that he agreed to include me in his team.”

Advertisement

The actor progressed his statement by giving a thoughtful remark, “Cinema is a constant learning process and one needs to update himself frequently to thrive in this field.”

The actor, praising Vaadivaasal, said, “I have a few projects too. However, Vaadivaasal is one, who celebrates our roots and traditions and I am looking forward to contributing my part to this massive project.”

Karunas concluded, “My dreams of being an assistant director have come true with Vaadivaasal.”

Speaking of Karunas work front, the soon-to-be-assistant director has a couple of projects as an actor including Viruman with Karthi and Aadhaar, wherein he is playing the lead role.

Meanwhile, the title poster of Vadivasal, released on Wednesday, has received a huge response from fans. Produced by Kalaipuli Thanu, the upcoming film has GV Prakash Kumar for music. Meanwhile, Velraj will handle cinematography.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.