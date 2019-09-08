Actor and Kathak dancer Veeru Krishnan passed away on Saturday in Mumbai. He was best known for his work in films like Raja Hindustani, Dulhe Raja, Akele Hum Akele Tum among others.

Responding to the sad news of Krishnan's death many Bollywood celebrities offered their condolences on social media.

Priyanka Chopra, who is at the Toronto International Film Festival for the premiere of her film The Sky Is Pink, wrote on Twitter, "You taught me to dance when I was two left feet. Your patience and passion for dance was so infectious that each one of us not only learned Kathak, but so much more from you. You will always be remembered Guruji. 🙏 #panditveerukrishnan."

Expressing grief over the news, Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya wrote, "omg, so sad and shocked to hear this. RIP guruji ✨🙏🏼 thank you for teaching us— hard work, discipline and to truly love the form of Kathak (sic)."

Lara Dutta also took to Twitter to pen a heartfelt note for Krishnan. "This is very sad news indeed. Prayers and heartfelt condolences to Guruji’s family. He really was an institution & his passion for kathak and patience with his students made him an exemplary teacher. #RIP #panditveerukrishnan"

Check out their tweets here:

You taught me to dance when I was two left feet. Your patience and passion for dance was so infectious that each one of us not only learned Kathak, but so much more from you. You will always be remembered Guruji. 🙏 #panditveerukrishnan https://t.co/pfQerVQgby — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 7, 2019

omg, so sad and shocked to hear this. RIP guruji ✨🙏🏼 thank you for teaching us— hard work, discipline and to truly love the form of Kathak. https://t.co/6NvRtnb9ph — Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) September 7, 2019

This is very sad news indeed. Prayers and heartfelt condolences to Guruji’s family. He really was an institution & his passion for kathak and patience with his students made him an exemplary teacher. #RIP #panditveerukrishnan https://t.co/LDoSh3Ok6G — Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) September 7, 2019

Actor Karanvir Bohra also expressed grief upon hearing the news.

Thank you for all the laughs Veeru. May God rest your soul in peace. https://t.co/HMZAxjPJwo — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) September 7, 2019

Many Bollywood and TV actors, including Katrina Kaif and Karanvir had received training in Kathak from Veeru, reported india.com. The website added that in a Teachers Day special interview in 2016 when Katrina was asked to name her favourite guru, she took Veeru Krishnan’s name. He also trained her sister Isabel Khan.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.