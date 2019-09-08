Actor, Kathak Dancer Veeru Krishnan Passes Away, Priyanka Chopra, Athiya Shetty Express Grief
Veeru Krishnan had trained many Bollywood and TV actors in Kathak. He is fondly remembered for his roles in films like 'Raja Hindustani,' 'Dulhe Raja' and 'Akele Hum Akele Tum.'
Image of Veeru Krishnan, courtesy of YouTube
Actor and Kathak dancer Veeru Krishnan passed away on Saturday in Mumbai. He was best known for his work in films like Raja Hindustani, Dulhe Raja, Akele Hum Akele Tum among others.
Responding to the sad news of Krishnan's death many Bollywood celebrities offered their condolences on social media.
Priyanka Chopra, who is at the Toronto International Film Festival for the premiere of her film The Sky Is Pink, wrote on Twitter, "You taught me to dance when I was two left feet. Your patience and passion for dance was so infectious that each one of us not only learned Kathak, but so much more from you. You will always be remembered Guruji. 🙏 #panditveerukrishnan."
Expressing grief over the news, Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya wrote, "omg, so sad and shocked to hear this. RIP guruji ✨🙏🏼 thank you for teaching us— hard work, discipline and to truly love the form of Kathak (sic)."
Lara Dutta also took to Twitter to pen a heartfelt note for Krishnan. "This is very sad news indeed. Prayers and heartfelt condolences to Guruji’s family. He really was an institution & his passion for kathak and patience with his students made him an exemplary teacher. #RIP #panditveerukrishnan"
Check out their tweets here:
You taught me to dance when I was two left feet. Your patience and passion for dance was so infectious that each one of us not only learned Kathak, but so much more from you. You will always be remembered Guruji. 🙏 #panditveerukrishnan https://t.co/pfQerVQgby— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 7, 2019
omg, so sad and shocked to hear this. RIP guruji ✨🙏🏼 thank you for teaching us— hard work, discipline and to truly love the form of Kathak. https://t.co/6NvRtnb9ph— Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) September 7, 2019
This is very sad news indeed. Prayers and heartfelt condolences to Guruji’s family. He really was an institution & his passion for kathak and patience with his students made him an exemplary teacher. #RIP #panditveerukrishnan https://t.co/LDoSh3Ok6G— Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) September 7, 2019
Actor Karanvir Bohra also expressed grief upon hearing the news.
Thank you for all the laughs Veeru. May God rest your soul in peace. https://t.co/HMZAxjPJwo— Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) September 7, 2019
View this post on Instagram
I'm really sad to state that my darling Guruji #panditvirukrishnan has left for his heavenly abode... I was going to put up a post on teachers day thanking him and other teachers, little did I know that this angel will leave his body and I will never get to see him. We have learnt so much from him. Teachers like him were very few. @bombaysunshine and I were just talking today in the morning that we would @twinbabydiaries for Kathak next time they were in India. This is a great loss for all of us. But I know he is in a happier place. #GURUDEVKIJAIHO
Many Bollywood and TV actors, including Katrina Kaif and Karanvir had received training in Kathak from Veeru, reported india.com. The website added that in a Teachers Day special interview in 2016 when Katrina was asked to name her favourite guru, she took Veeru Krishnan’s name. He also trained her sister Isabel Khan.
