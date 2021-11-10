Keerthy Suresh Paid Rs 2 Crore for Role As Rajinikanth's Sister In Annaatthe: Reports

Actor Keerthy Suresh is in the headlines these days for her recently released film Annaatthe starring superstar Rajinikanth. She is basking in the glory of being a part of big-budget films. After bagging the National Award of best actress for Mahanati in 2019, she is giving back-to-back hit films.

According to online media reports, Keerthy got a remuneration of Rs 2 crore for her role in Annaatthe. In the film, she is playing the character of Rajinikanth’s sister and the story revolves around her character.

Keerthy has achieved a rare milestone after sharing screen space with Rajinikanth in Annaatthe. Her mother Menaka had shared the screen space with the superstar in the 1981 Tamil film ‘Netrikkan’. Keerthy said that she was surprised by the energy of the superstar at the age of 70.

Critics and fans are appreciating Keerthy’s acting in Annaatthe along with Rajinikanth’s. According to media reports, the national film award winner got Rs 2 crore for playing an important role in Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe. This is the highest fee that she has ever received for a film.

Made at a cost of 180 crores, Annaatthe was released on Diwali, November 4. The film is getting a tremendous response from the audience. Cinema halls across the country are witnessing a huge crowd to watch the action film.

Trade analyst Manobala Vijaybalan in a tweet has given information about the box office collection of this film. Till Wednesday, the film’s total worldwide collection was Rs 196.08 crore. The film is inching towards finding a place in the list of films that earned Rs 200 crore within just a week. With this, the popularity of Keerthy Suresh has also started increasing rapidly among the people.

#Annaatthe WW Box Office INCHES closer to ₹200 cr mark Day 1 - ₹ 70.19 crDay 2 - ₹ 42.63 crDay 3 - ₹ 33.71 crDay 4 - ₹ 28.20 crDay 5 - ₹ 11.85 crDay 6 - ₹ 9.50 crTotal - ₹ 196.08 cr#Rajinikanth #KeerthySuresh #Nayanthara — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) November 10, 2021

Next, Keerthy will be playing actor Chiranjeevi’s sister in the Telugu film Bhola Shankar.

