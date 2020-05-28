Actor Kiran Kumar Talks About Testing Covid-19 Positive Despite Strictly Following Social Distancing

Actor Kiran Kumar had been strictly following social distancing and displayed no symptoms of Covid-19. He needed to get a set of tests done because of an OPD procedure, and was certain he would test negative for the virus.
But his Covid-19 test came positive. It did not shock him, though. "I have faced so many adversities that I was not shocked. I'm prepared for every eventuality life throws my way," he said to Mumbai Mirror.
The 67-year-old actor isolated himself on the upper floor of his house, while his family stayed downstairs. The BMC authorities tested everyone else and guided them on the protocols.
"I told my wife to buy disposable utensils for me to eat in. My food would be prepared and kept on the staircase. I'd pick it up myself, eat and dispose off the plates, ensuring zero contact. I also made my own bed and cleaned the room," said Kumar. Although he had a whole floor to himself, the actor says staying confined to one room is enough to isolate oneself.
The actor is a popular face in Gujarati and Hindi television and film industries with a career spanning almost five decades. He has played character roles in over 500 Hindi films, including Khuda Gawah, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya and Mujhse Dosti Karoge.
Son of yesteryear actor and celebrated villain Jeevan, Kumar started out in Bollywood as a hero. A slump in his career led him to venture into Gujarati films, where he earned the title of 'Bachchan of Gujarati cinema', owing to his tall stature and powerful screen presence. Rakesh Roshan's Khudgarz got him back to Hindi films.
