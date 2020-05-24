Actor Kiran Kumar Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Says 'I've Quarantined Myself At Home'

Kiran Kumar tested positive for the novel coronavirus on May 14, which the 74-year-old veteran actor confirmed to us. Kumar, however, said he didn't experience any symptoms.

The actor learnt about it when he went to a hospital for a minor medical procedure 10 days ago. Before undergoing the procedure, the hospital asked him to get a few preliminary tests done in which Covid-19 test was also included as a precautionary measure.

"I'm asymptomatic postive. I had got myself tested on May 14 and it turned out I had coronavirus. But there's no fever, no cough or any kind of breathlessness. I'm absolutely fine, and have quarantined myself at home. It has been 10 days and I haven't developed any symptoms," said Kumar, who is best known for films such as Khudgarz, Tezaab, Khuda Gawah and Dhadkan.

"I'm currently staying on the third floor of my residence. My family lives on the second floor. I'm alone and reliving my boarding school days, putting my own bed and washing my own clothes (laughs). I will get tested again on either 25th or 26th May," he added.

Kumar is the son of the celebrated film actor Jeevan and is married to Sushma Verma, a former actress, with whom he has two children.

Meanwhile, singer Kanika Kapoor was one of the first well-known Indian celebrities to announce that she tested positive for the Covid-19. As the pandemic has continued, more Indian celebrities including film producer Karim Morani, actor Purab Kohli have come forward with their Covid-19 diagnoses.

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress and singer Rita Wilson, British actor Idris Elba, Britain's Prince Charles, singer Pink and opera singer Placido Domingo are some of the best-known people across the globe to be infected so far.

