Actor Krishnan Balakrishnan Writes Heartening Note For Director Adoor Gopalakrishnan

Malayalam actor Krishnan Balakrishnan recently shared a heartwarming note for legendary filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan as he completed 50 years in the film industry. Balakrishnan, who is quite active on television and films, expressed his gratitude to Adoor Gopalakrishnan for shaping his career in a Facebook post.

Krishnan, who is the recipient of the Kerala State Television Award, wrote, “Theatre and cinema gave me the opportunity to walk with those who make history. I was also with Adoor sir, who is celebrating 50 years of his film career. Sir called me to act in the movie Oru Pennum Randaanum.”

The award winning film Oru Pennum Randaanum, which released in 2008, was based on a story of famous Malayalam writer and novelist Thakazhi Sivasankara Pillai.

Narrating his first meeting with Adoor Gopalakrishnan, the acclaimed actor said that after his first meeting with the filmmaker in Akkulam, a tourist village in the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram, he got a call to join the shooting. He later joined the shooting of the film in Ambalapuzha.

Krishnan revealed that he acted with many disciples of Adoor Gopalakrishnan including Nedumudi Venu and Jaganathan.

After Oru Pennum Randaanum, Krishnan also acted in few other projects of the noted filmmaker.

“Sir called me twice. A scene in the movie Pinneyum and then came the call to play the main character in a short film called Sukhanthyam. The most beautiful thing is a registered letter that comes home after a few days— appreciating our performance and a cheque filled with reward,” wrote Balakrishnan.

