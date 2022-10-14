Actor Madhampatty Rangaraj Teams Up With Director Dr Seenu Ramasamy For His Next

Actor Madhampatty Rangaraj impressed the audience with his exemplary performance in his debut film Mehandi Circus. Now, he is all set to entertain fans with his upcoming flick directed by Dr Seenu Ramasamy, he wrote on Twitter. Madhampatty wrote, “Happy birthday @seenuramasamy Anna, Happy to Associate with u.”

Happy birthday @seenuramasamy Anna, Happy to Associate with u ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HXSdjPmNlE — Madhampatty Rangaraj (@Madhampatty) October 13, 2022

Touted to be a romantic flick, this untitled film will be produced by Madhampatty Cinemas. This movie will also mark the first collaboration of music composer Sean Roldan and Seenu. However, this is the second time Sean has teamed up with Madhampatty after Mehandi Circus. Lyricist Vairamuthu has also been roped in for this project.

The rest of the details are kept under wraps for now. According to reports, the film is expected to go on floors in December. Reportedly, this film will be shot in places like Pondicherry, Chennai and some North East states.

Apart from this film, Madhampatty has also teamed up with director Mark Joel for the film Casino. Actors Vani Bhojan and John Mahendran have also been cast in key roles in this film. John will make his debut with this movie and has also penned additional dialogues and screenplay. Mark said that he had thought of a character keeping John in mind.

Casino’s captivating graphic poster was shared on Twitter by filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. The poster showed men outside the casino shooting at each other and money scattered around. According to reports, Casino’s plot revolves around incidents that happen inside a building in one night.

Reportedly, actors Ramesh Thilak, Amar Keerthi and Nakkalites Chella will also portray well-written characters. Vignesh JK has helmed the cinematography. Music is scored by Stanley Xavier. Reportedly, the release date of this film is not decided yet.

Besides Casino, Madhampatty played a significant character Gautham in Penguin written and directed by Eashvar Karthic. Casino failed to impress the audience, who criticised the lacklustre performances and muddled storyline. Despite the criticism, actress Keerthy Suresh was nominated for best actress in a leading role at South Indian International Movie Awards.

