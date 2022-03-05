Actor Manchu Vishnu To Play Lead Role In Untitled Telugu Film Of Ishan Surya

Telugu actor Manchu Vishnu Vardhan Babu is all set to appear in the character of Gali Nageshwara Rao in an untitled Telugu film. The shooting of the film has already begun and the actor has informed about the character on Twitter. The film will be directed by Ishan Surya and will be released under the banner of AVA Entertainment.

Actress Payal Rajput has been roped in by the film’s production team to play the role of the female lead opposite Manchu Vishnu.

Manchu made his debut in the film industry as a child artist in the movie Ragile Gundelu in 1985. The actor then starred in the lead role in the Telugu action film Vishnu in 2003 and bagged the award of Filmfare Best Male Debut for his performance in the movie.

In October last year, Manchu Vishnu was elected as the president of the Movie Artistes Association against the panel led by actor Prakash Raj. The actor’s panel also won the four posts of office-bearers including general secretary, vice president, joint secretary and treasurer in the election.

The election took place after six weeks of fierce campaigning and exchange of serious allegations by both panels.

Vishnu is married to Viranica Reddy who is the niece of the former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Manchu Vishnu is also the co-owner of the production house, 24 Frames Factor, and is the founder and chairman of the school, New York Academy in Hyderabad.

He is the serving chairman of Spring Board Academy and Spring Board International Preschool that has more than 75 branches across the states of Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

