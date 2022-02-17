Actor Manobala Dances to Arabic Kuthu Song From Vijay, Pooja Hegde-Starrer Beast

Vijay and Pooja Hegde-starrer Beast is expected to release around the month of April. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial was previously titled Thalapathy 65. The film’s story, which deals with the concept of gold trafficking, has already sparked off a great interest.

The music of the film is also becoming a rage. The first song from the film titled Arabic Kuthu penned by Sivakarthikeyan and composed by Anirudh Ravichander has struck a chord with the audience.

This Arabic number became a sort of trend on social media with various celebrities showcasing their moves on the song. They have been uploading videos and photos of themselves dancing to the song. TV actor Manobala also shared a photo on Twitter dancing to this song with artists disguised as African citizens. The photo was appreciated by his fans with a lot of hilarious reactions.

With euphonious vocals by Anirudh and Jonita Gandhi, the song has garnered more than 39 lakh views and is trending on the 27th position. Vijay and Pooja’s on-screen chemistry is a major highlight of this song. The foot-tapping music of this number is being highly appreciated. The peppy track was unveiled on February 14.

Meanwhile talking about the film Beast, besides Vijay and Pooja, Yogi Babu, K. Selvaraghavan, Shine Tom Chacko and others are also playing important roles.

Pooja had wrapped shooting for this film in December 2021. The actor had said that it was an absolute pleasure to work in the film. Pooja said that Beast is going to be a typical Nelson and Vijay sir style entertainer. She said that she loved the lively vibe on the sets. Pooja described working in the film as a vacation. She ended her message requesting everyone to watch her film in theatres.

Have a look at this video. Pooja looks ravishingly gorgeous dancing to this song.

