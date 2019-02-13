English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Actor Manoj Joshi to Play Amit Shah in PM Narendra Modi, See First Look
The film stars Vivek Oberoi as Narendra Modi, and also features Boman Irani, Suresh Oberoi and Zarina Wahab in important roles.
Manoj Joshi as Amit Shah in PM Narendra Modi. (Image: Special Arrangement)
PM Narendra Modi, which has been making news ever since it was announced earlier this year, will have actor Manoj Joshi play Amit Shah, the Prime Minister’s closest associate and aide.
Talking about being a part of the much-anticipated biopic, Joshi, who is known for starring in films like Vivaah, Hungama, Hulchul and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, said, "I am glad that I have got an opportunity to play the role of Mr Amit Shah in the film. When Sandeep Ssingh called me to offer this role, I did not think for a second and said yes. This is going to be one of the most interesting characters for me to play."
On Joshi’s casting, producer Ssingh said, "This was one of the important roles in the film and I feel nobody could have done it better than Manoj Joshi. He is one of the finest actors and when I called him for the role, he immediately agreed.
“He is a very passionate actor and he is working really hard for his character. It is a great experience working with him and I hope the audience will like his work as well."
Other than Joshi and Vivek Oberoi, who will be playing the titular role, several other actors, including Boman Irani, Suresh Oberoi, Zarina Wahab, Darshan Kumar and Barkha Bisht have been roped in for the film.
The makers unveiled the film’s first look and poster in 23 languages last month. Directed by Omung Kumar, PM Narendra Modi is expected to release in time with the general election this year.
Manoj Joshi will play Amit Shah in the Narendra Modi biopic.
