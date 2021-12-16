Actor Meera Mithun Accused of Leaving Shooting Venue of Peya Kaanom, Causing Loses

Actor Meera Mithun courted a fresh controversy recently after a director alleged that she left the shooting venue without informing him. She is playing the lead role in a horror-comedy film, Peya Kaanom. The cast and crew of the film were headed to Kodaikanal, a hill town in the Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu. Meera was also accompanying the team to shoot the final leg of the film after she was out on bail recently.

The actor was arrested by police on August 14 for making casteist remarks against members of the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) community, who work in the film industry. She was granted bail by a lower court in Chennai on September 22. Model-actor Meera was also one of the most controversial contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil season 3. She has also performed small roles in a few Tamil films such as ‘8 Thottakkal’ and ‘Thaana Serndha Koottam’

Now, director Selva Anbarasan in an interview has shared that Meera Mithun had left the shooting venue in Kodaikanal without informing him. Her manager informed him the next morning that Meera had left the shooting spot at midnight.

The director also expressed his sadness over Meera’s behaviour as “she never valued the time and efforts of other stars and technicians,” involved in the film shoot.

Director stated six assistants, who came with Meera, were also missing with their belongings from the hotel room they were staying in. He said that Meera caused great financial loss and he will lodge a complaint against her.

Director Selva said that somehow he managed to shoot the remaining part of the film without Meera and completed the shooting as planned. ‘Peya Kaanom’ will feature several young faces with popular comedian Kothandam and others. The film is produced by Global Entertainment.

