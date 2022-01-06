Actor Mehreen Pirzadaa's Fun Time With Lady Superstar Nayanthara in Dubai

Actor Mehreen Pirzadaa recently shared some pictures with lady superstar Nayanthara on her Instagram. These pictures, posted on Mehreen’s Instagram account, have gone viral. In the photographs, the two actors can be seen spending some quality time with each other in Dubai. Sharing the pictures Mehreen wrote: “It was so good finally meeting Lady Superstar". While Mehreen can be seen wearing a green hoodie, Nayanthara was in the combination of black and red.

Posted a day ago the picture has received thousands of likes and comments. One of the users wrote: “Cute ladies", while another one commented, “What a beauty". A third user said, “So lovely". “Stunning," said another. Some of the users have also expressed their love to the two ladies using emojis.

Before posting the pictures with Nayanthara, Mehreen posted some pictures from her Dubai trip.

On the work front, Mehreen will soon be seen in the Telugu film F3 directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film also stars Varun Teja, Daggubati Venkatesh and Tamannaah. The film is being produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations and the music is by Devi Sri Prasad.

Mehreen has done some good work in multiple languages. However, she predominantly appears in Tamil and Telugu films.

