Marathi actor Milind Gawali is well-known in the entertainment industry for getting into the skin of any character with ease and playing it with utmost perfection. The actor is getting his due credit for his acting skills in the daily soap Aai Kuthe Kay Karte. In the serial, Milind plays the character of Anirudh Deshmukh, who had cheated on his wife and is an abusive husband. It seems like the actor is tired of playing this character filled with negative shades. He expressed his anguish in a recent post on Instagram. The Than Than Gopal actor wrote that this character has taken a toll on his emotional health, and he feels extremely frustrated while playing this role.

Milind Gawal also hilariously writes that maybe his character should spend more time doing meditation and contemplating on his actions, rather than spreading negativity in others’ lives. The actor ended the post by sharing that he wished his character would develop some sense in his mind, which will help him take rightful actions.

Milind Gawali has also shared an Instagram reel with his write-up. In the clip, he is seen having a tense argument with Arundhati (Madhurani Gokhale Prabhulkar) and Ashutosh (Omkar Govardhan).

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte is currently going through an interesting twist, where Arundhati has announced her decision to marry her college friend Ashutosh. Anirudh is devastated with this decision and warns that she will not return to his house after the marriage. Despite this decision, Appa (Kishor Mahabole), Yash (Abhishek Deshmukh) and Anagha (Ashwini Mahangade) have supported Arundhati.

Viewers are currently watching this show with great interest. They are eager to know how the future course of events will shape up, as Sanjana is also divorcing Anirudh. With Sanjana and Arundhati both deciding to separate from him, how will he cope with his situation? Abhishek (Niranjan Kulkarni) and Anagha’s relationship has also hit a rough patch due to his extra marital affair. How is Arundhati going to start a new phase of life amid all these difficulties? These questions have once again brought the show on an interesting track and left the viewers hooked.

