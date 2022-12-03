Actor Milind Gawali Shares A Heartwarming Birthday Wish For Friend Atul Parchure

Milind Gawali is a well-known face in the Marathi entertainment industry. He is currently seen in the popular Marathi TV series Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, which airs on Star Pravah. His portrayal of the role of Anirudh Deshmukh received a lot of appreciation from the viewers. Milind recently shared a reel video on his friend, actor Atul Parchure’s birthday. The clip is a true example of how true friendship lasts.

Although Milind and Atul’s on-screen journey together was short-lived, their friendship has continued. So on Atul’s birthday, Milind has written a long post, sharing an old video from their old film, in which they worked together. The 56-year-old actor wrote, “Soon Ladki Sasarchi was shot in Gwalior Palace, Pune in 1997, we lived in that palace for almost two and a half to three months and were shooting there all day. There were multi-talented actors, but he was just loved by Pu La Deshpande. Atul Parchure, whom I fondly call ‘Incomparable’, had a quite fun time for these three months. We worked with super-talented artists.”

Milind also revealed how he wanted to make a film with Atul, but they could not work together for almost 25 years.

“I wanted to make a film with Atul. But, we didn’t get a chance to work together again for almost twenty-five years. But our friendship is still very strong. Yesterday was Atul’s birthday, I wished him in the morning and then reminisced about old memories with Atul. 25 years is a long time, but I feel like all the memories are very fresh,” added Milind.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/ClqXppbpUqw/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY=

The post was loved by the fans and they showered heart emojis in the comment box.

On the work front, Milind appeared in many popular TV shows like Parivartan, Aahat, CID, Bandhan and Kahani Teri Meri among others. He also worked in popular movies like Nilambari, Aai, Maratha Battalion and others.

His latest TV series Aai Kuthe Key Karte is now airing on Star Pravah. The show premiered on December 23, 2019, and featured Madhurani Gokhale Prabhulkar in the lead role of Arundhati.

