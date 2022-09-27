Actor Milind Gawali Shares Song From His Old Film Bhakti Heech Khari Shakti

Actor Milind Gawali is one of the most phenomenal actors in the Marathi film industry. Recently, he shared a glimpse of the Lakshmi Sange Saraswati Aany Mahakali song from his film Bhakti Heech Khari Shakti. Milind shared the song keeping in mind the occasion of Navratri.

Milind wished his fans on this graceful occasion. He wrote that the film Bhakti Heech Khari Shakti benefitted women who were not financially strong to visit famous temples. They could see those temples on celluloid. The Laal Ishq actor wrote that his film provided a glimpse of Sri Ashtalakshmi Temple and Shri Mahalakshmi Temple in Kolhapur. The audience got to see other temples like Shri Tuljabhavani Temple, Ekvira Devi temple etc. Milind was extremely happy that cinema acted as a powerful tool to empower women.

He wrote that director Prajwal Shetty and producer Vijay Shetty had to struggle a lot to make this film. The struggle was to get a nod to shoot the film at temple premises. They were asked to get a go-ahead from Delhi first. However, producer Vijay proved to be resourceful. In no time, he got permission. Finally, it was due to his efforts that Bhakti Heech Khari Shakti could happen.

Milind wrote that Lakshmi Sange Saraswati Aany Mahakali is a 19-minute-long musical number. He understands that the current audience doesn’t have so much patience. He remembered her mother who observed fast on Navratri festival. Milind ended the post by asking fans to watch the song Lakshmi Sange Saraswati Aany Mahakali on Video Palace Youtube channel. Fans were extremely humbled at this gesture by Milind. They wished him for Navratri.

Besides this post, Milind receives the limelight for his serial Aai Kuthe Kay Karte. This serial revolves around the life of Arundhati, a housewife. The serial describes how Arundhati’s family takes her for granted. Arundhati aspires to be a singer.

