Actor Milind Gunaji: From Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Bollywood Will Pick Up Pace at Box Office | Exclusive

Milind Gunaji, one of the actors whose face we associate with the role of a ‘Thakur’ in Bollywood films, once again stepped into the skin of the same character for Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. However, he says that unlike the portrayal in Devdas or Virasat, this ‘Thakur’ was a bit different.

In a free-wheeling chat with New18.com, the actor, who is in this industry for more than two decades, tells us that despite playing various characters, audiences seem to have accepted him in the slot of a villain or a dark character.

Excerpts from the interview:

What kind of reactions are you getting after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2?

I am getting numerous messages. I have done a big film after a gap. My previous films like Phir Hera Pheri or Devdas saw me in impactful roles and those characters became quite popular as well. Previously in the 90s, I had done films where I was the main villain. So for this, I am getting a similar kind of response, though not like Virasat or Fareb. However, many people from this generation do not know about my films in the 90s so they have noticed the character and liked it. People are sending me photos and videos from the theatres so I am really happy.

Having played so many characters of Thakurs, do filmmakers associate you with only that sort of role?

No, I have played numerous Thakurs but I have also played roles of terrorists as well. For instance, films like Godmother or Zor with Sunny Deol. In all those films, I was the main villain. My other roles which clicked with the audience were police inspectors, right from Fareb. One of my upcoming films with Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra is also a similar one. So I wouldn’t say I am type cast as a Thakur but people identify with the character because I have given multiple hits with that.

Was it difficult for you to convince filmmakers that you can do positive roles as well?

I did positive roles of course. I played parallel hero in certain films and also a solo lead in around 7-8 films. Some of them did slightly well but were not hits. When the film is hit you are known for that particular slot so somehow iI feel that with my personality and looks, whatever slot I selected, be it main villain or negative character, that suited me well. And people accepted it. I feel dancing around the tree and singing songs was not my cup of tea.

After being a part of the Indian film industry for more than two decades, is there any kind of role that you are yet to explore?

I am known in Maharashtra and in Bollywood as an explorer and mountaineer, and I have authored 12 books. So, a role, that particularly has themes of exploring or something mysterious is ideal for me. Like Indiana Jones by Harrison Ford. And I don’t think Bollywood has done many treasure hunt type of films so if those films are made, I feel I will be the ideal choice for it.

Do you think OTT has opened various avenues for actors?

It has been a blessing in disguise for most of the actors. Especially the ones who were not in their prime and were totally forgotten about. Such actors are also getting a chance to showcase their skills and revive themselves because of OTT as there are numerous platforms with so many shows. Also, to get a chance in Bollywood is a struggle so newcomers also have a good scope to show their talent through this. OTT is helping big screen, big screen in helping OTT.

Having worked in several film industries in India, what is your opinion on the ongoing Bollywood vs regional cinema debate?

Every industry is capable of bringing good films. Bollywood has reached its potential and has always given tremendous films. In the case of the South industry, they are technically advanced. Nowadays, there is also a factor of luck. Two-three films that came up got fantastic responses so right now they are doing well but from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Bollywood will pick up. It never happens that one film is big or one film is small. It is about timing.

