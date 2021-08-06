Actor Milind Soman’s Video of Taking Bath on Road Goes Viral

Milind Soman is counted among the fit actors of the industry. Along with being an actor and model he is also a marathon runner. He keeps sharing his workout photos and videos on social media. His posts inspire his fans a lot to stay fit. The 55 years old actor is also known for his different style statement. A number of different and funny videos of him can be seen on social media. One more such video has come out recently. In the video the actor can be seen taking a bath in the middle of the road. The clip is going viral on the Internet.

Milind shared this video on his Instagram account. In the video he is sitting in the middle of the road in rain and is bathing by pouring water on himself from a bucket. He is also singing the famous Hindi song ‘Thande Thande Paani Se Nahana Chahiye’. In the caption he wrote, “Shoots are fun! Hot water, cold rain, midnight in the monsoon for those who keep wondering if i do anything besides pushups and running, this is another thing, movie comin’ up !”

He also gave a hint about his upcoming film while sharing the video.

The video has got over 29000 likes on Instagram in just a few hours and it is also receiving a lot of comments from the fans. Milind has been in the limelight more for controversies than his work. He has been a part of some or the other controversy from the beginning of his career. However, as far as his movies are concerned, he is known for his role in the films Tarkieb, 16 December, and Bajirao Mastani. Along with these he has also been a part of south movies like Pachaikili Muthucharam, Satyameva Jeyathe, Alex Pandian. He has also done some Marathi films.

