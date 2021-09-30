Actor Mitali Mayekar Shares Video of Her Taking Covid Vaccine. Insta Users Ask Questions

Marathi TV actor Mitali Mayekar keeps her fans updated about her life through social media. A month ago, Mitali received her first dose of the Covid vaccine. Now, she has posted on Instagram a video from the hospital while receiving the jab. In the video, the ‘Urfi’ actor was a little scared of the injection. Though many appreciated her for coming out and taking the vaccine, few Instagram users also targetted her for ‘being scared’ while receiving the vaccine.

She shared the video saying that she took the first jab a month ago and she “did not take it very well.”

Mitali was seen donning a black mask and white tee while receiving the first shot. In the clip, as soon as she sees the vaccine injection, she gets a bit scared. Her eyes show that she is afraid of the vaccine shot. She, then, closes her eyes as the nurse administers the vaccine to her. She was also seen talking to nurses and other medical staff after taking the vaccine.

A few Instagram users trolled her badly for getting scared of the vaccine injection. A user asked her: “Why you didn’t feel scared while getting tattoos on your hand, now you are scared of such simple injections?” Another user commented, “So much overreacting.” “Aren’t you scared when you get so many tattoos?” asked another.

Mitali tied the knot with Marathi actor Siddharth Chandekar in January this year. Recently, the newlyweds celebrated their first Ganesh Utsav together. Mitali also shared a glimpse of their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

On the Workfront, Mitali will next be seen in ‘Hashtag Prem’ opposite Suyash Tilak. Nikhil Katare has written the story and the screenplay of ‘Hashtag Prem’.

