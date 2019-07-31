Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Actor Mohit Abrol Claims Social Media Hack After His Post on Ex-fiancee Mansi Srivastava Goes Viral

In a now deleted Instagram post, Mohit accused Mansi of cheating him. He also wrote about his suicide attempts post their ugly break-up.

News18.com

Updated:July 31, 2019, 9:57 AM IST
Actor Mohit Abrol Claims Social Media Hack After His Post on Ex-fiancee Mansi Srivastava Goes Viral
Image of Mohit Abrol , Mansi Srivastava, courtesy of Instagram
A couple of days after Porus actor Mohit Abrol's Instagram post, in which he accuses ex-fiancee Mansi Srivastava of infidelity, went viral, the 30-year-old has alleged that his social media accounts--Instagram, Facebook and Twitter-- were hacked and the note regarding Mansi was posted by someone else with the intention of defaming his former girlfriend and him.

Mohit's now-deleted post was a lengthy account of how his split from the Ishqbaaaz actress left him devastated. Mohit had also claimed that he tried to commit suicide after learning about Mansi's alleged affair.

Read: Mohit Abrol Accuses Ex-girlfriend Mansi Srivastava of Cheating, Says 'You Will Get What You Deserve'

Mohit shared a statement alleging the hack of his social media handles, which he later deleted. In the post, Mohit added that he will make a "police complaint about the entire incident."

ndtv.com reported an excerpt from Mohit's statement reading, "Nothing that was mentioned in that post is true. Someone wanted to defame Manasi and (they) made (up) a bad story. I'm really saddened and disgusted by the person who did it. I'm launching a police complaint about the same. The news has deeply impacted our families and us."

Mohit and Mansi were in an eight-year old relationship and even got engaged in 2016. However, the couple called it quits and parted ways a few months ago.

Mohit ventured in TV with Balika Vadhu (2014) and went on to feature in shows like Razia Sultan, Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do and Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se.

Mansi, on the other hand, has starred in shows like Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se, Ishqbaaaz and she's currently a part of TV show Divya Drishti.

