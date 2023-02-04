Telugu Actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru after he suffered a heart attack last week. Taraka Ratna’s condition is steady, and he is improving. Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna and Taraka’s uncle, on the other hand, is taking care of him and is constantly in touch with the doctors. On February 3, the doctors performed a brain scan to determine his progress and examine his brain functioning. The data will be utilised to establish the future treatment plan.

Taraka Ratna’s family is planning to shift him abroad in order to provide him with better care.

Hindupur Telugu Desam Party leader Ambika Lakshmi Narayana hinted that the actor might be shifted to a hospital overseas. Ambika said that they are currently awaiting a crucial EEF scanning report after which, the Nandamuri family may shift him overseas. He further added that Nandamuri Balakrishna has been supporting the family all the while. However, where exactly Taraka Ratna is being planned to be shifted is not known yet.

Taraka Ratna suffered a heart attack while participating in Nara Lokesh’s padayatra. He was immediately brought to a private hospital in Kuppam and then to Narayana Hrudayalaya in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile Nandamuri Balakrishna organised a special puja to pray for his well-being. The veteran actor is said to have requested one of his friends to light an Akhanda Jyoti for 44 days and conduct prayers at the Mruthyunjaya Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district. A special puja was also held at the temple for Taraka’s quick recovery.

On Wednesday, YSRCP MP Vijaya Sai Reddy paid a visit to Taraka Ratna. During an interview with reporters following his visit, the MP stated that Taraka’s heart and other organs were functioning normally and that he was receiving the necessary care.

