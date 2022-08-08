Actor Nani Meets With An Accident On The Sets Of Dasara

Tollywood star Nani recently met with an accident during the shooting for his upcoming film Dasara. The actor received minor injury in the accident, according to reports. The shooting of the film has been postponed for a few days following the incident.

According to reports, during the shooting of a scene, Nani was standing under a coal truck when a bunch of coal boulders fell on him. However, the actor escaped with a minor injury and he is said to be out of danger.

Nani is known to go to great lengths for his roles. For Dasara, the actor lost seven kilograms to get a toned body. Keerthy Suresh has once again teamed up with Nani for the film.

The narrative of the film is set in Singareni Coal Mines in Godavarikhani in Telangana’s Peddapalli district. In this rustic action entertainment, National Award-Winning actress Keerthy Suresh plays Nani’s ladylove.

The team previously offered a preview of Dasara, which drew an enormous response, and Nani’s mass getup and aggressive avatar astounded fans. The Srikanth Odela directorial will have Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Zarina Wahab in important roles. Santhosh Narayanan has composed the music and cinematography has been handled by Sathyan Sooryan ISC.

Nani recently took to social media on Friendship Day to share a new poster from the film with his followers.

Nani, known for his boy-next-door roles, is experimenting with a new look and a serious character in the film. In the film he is reportedly portraying a coal mine worker who is fighting for the rights of the labourers. The film’s release date has not been officially announced yet, but the movie is expected to hit the big screen on the occasion of Dussehra.

