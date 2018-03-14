English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Actor Narendra Jha Passes Away At 55 After Heart Attack
Hindi film actor Narendra Jha, seen in films like Haider and Raees, died early morning today due to a heart attack. He was 55.
Narendra was at his farmhouse in Nanegaon, Maharashtra, when he complained of chest pain, the actor's driver told IANS.
"He had no health issues and last night (Tuesday) he was fine. He ate properly and spoke to us... Things were fine. Around 4 a.m. today, he felt a chest pain so we took him to a nearby hospital, but everything was over by then," Lakshman Singh, the driver told IANS.
Born and brought up in Delhi, Narendra also featured in films like Mohenjo Daro and Kaabil. He worked with iconic filmmakers like Shyam Benegal in the film Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero.
He also featured in a play Samvidhaan, in which he played Mohammed Ali Jinnah, as well as did shows on television. Narendra was also signed up for the upcoming Salman Khan-starrer Race 3, as well as another movie.
The actor was married to former Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) CEO Pankaja Thakur.
