Actor Naresh Still Married to 3rd Wife Ramya Raghupati? What We Know

Actress Pavithra Lokesh, who played the role of Mahesh Babu’s mother in the film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, is in the headlines for rumours around her wedding plans with renowned actor Naresh.

Meanwhile, Rekha Rani, a veteran writer, in a post on Facebook, informed her followers that actor Naresh, who is reportedly having an affair with actress Pavithra Lokesh, is still married to estranged wife Ramya Raghupati. The writer appealed to Naresh and Pavithra to clarify the controversy and rumours.

Ramya was recently in the news after a cheating case was filed against her by five women in the Gachibowli police station in Hyderabad. According to these women, Ramya lured them into a group income scheme, collected huge money from them and promised a 20% rate of interest in return. Naresh said that he and Ramya have been living separately for the past 7 years now and that he doesn’t have any links with the case.

K. Shilpavalli Ramya, DCP, Madhapur, said that Ramya has allegedly duped five women of a total amount of around Rs 40 Lakh. Victims have claimed that they met Ramya through a common friend.

Ramya also allegedly introduced herself to the victims as the daughter of a powerful minister and the wife of a former actor. She also said that she owned hotels in Bangalore and ran an NGO.

Trusting her status, the victims gave Ramya their money but didn’t receive anything in return. When pressured, Ramya issued them cheques that bounced. Ramya’s mother was informed of the matter and said that Ramya doesn’t live with her anymore and that she is not sound either physically or mentally.

Ramya is the third estranged wife of former actor V.K. Naresh and the daughter of the former Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee President Dr N. Raghuveera Reddy. Ramya and Naresh got married in 2010, though, after living together for some time, the marriage ended in divorce.

