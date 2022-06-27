Actor Nassar to Quit Acting; All You Need to Know

Actor Nassar is famous for his unique roles. His best-known work was SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali, which received rave reviews from fans and critics and went on to become one of the biggest movies in the history of Indian cinema. As per recent rumours, the actor has decided to quit acting.

Nassar is known for his varied roles in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. His fans have adored his acting for years. The actor is yet to comment on the rumours surrounding his exit from the world of cinema.

Cine circles are debating if there is a compelling reason for Nassar’s retirement. According to rumours, the actor suffered from heart problems during the pandemic, because of which he will be taking a break from cinema. In an interview, Nassar previously opened up about moving away from the cinema.

Bahubali fame is not only an actor but also a director, producer, dubbing artist, singer, and even a politician. His most notable works have been in the Tamil and Telugu industries. His popularity increased substantially in North India after his role as the evil conspiring Bijjaladeva in Bahubali.

Nassar has a glamorous background as he has even served in the Indian Air Force. He later developed an interest in acting and got his training from the South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce Film Institute, as well as the Tamil Nadu Institute of Film and Television Technologies.

He made his debut in the film industry with the film Kalyana Agathigal, which was directed by the renowned director K Balachander. He later got his fame from the movie Velaikaran, which was directed by the renowned director SP Muthuraman. He made a good name in the industry with this movie. Kamal Hassan-starrer Nayagan showed Nasaar as a police officer.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.