Actor Nasser-Led Pandavar Ani Wins Nadigar Sangam Elections. Other Details Inside

The Pandavar Ani team, led by actor Nasser, has won the elections at the South Indian Artiste’s Association also known as Nadigar Sangam. While the polling for the elections took place in 2019, the counting of votes was halted owing to litigation.

However, the case was resolved in February following which the counting was held on Sunday. The members of the Pandavar Ani team had competed against the team Swami Sankaradas Ani, led by producer Ishari K Ganesh and actor Bhagyaraj.

Nasser won the election, securing 1,701 votes, while Bhagyaraj garnered 1,054 votes. Actor Vishal, who had contested for the position of general secretary, emerged victorious against Ishari K Ganesh, while Karthi has secured the position of treasurer at Nadigar Sangam.

The Nadigar Sangam serves as a union for television, stage and film actors in the Tamil film industry. It was established in Chennai in 1952 and includes a charitable trust fund to offer pension to retired film actors.

The association is made up of more than 3000 members and organises elections every three years to elect its president.

Actors Poochi Murugan and Karunas have been elected as vice presidents of the association. The members of the Pandavar Ani team also triumphed in the previous elections of the association.

One of their promises in the previous elections included the construction of a new building for the association in T. Nagar. However, Pandavar Ani came under fire for subsequent delays in the construction of the building.

M. Nasser is a Tamil actor, director, producer, politician, and dubbing artist. He debuted in the entertainment industry with the 1985 film Kalyana Agathigal, which was directed by K. Balachander.

He has also performed in a range of Hindi films, including Phir Milenge, Rowdy Rathore, Nishabd, Chachi 420, Saala Khadoos and Serious Men.

