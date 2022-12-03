Actor Navarasa Nayagan Karthik Rejects Vijay Starrer Thalapathy 67: Reports

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming film, starring Thalapathy Vijay, will begin production from this month. According to reports, Netflix and the Thalapathy 67 team inked an agreement. The deal, according to reports, is fixed at Rs 160 crore. Sun TV also acquired the satellite rights to the gangster project. We’re back with another update straight from the sets of Thalapathy 67. Andagan fame Navarasa Karthik was approached for a role in this film. Sources have revealed that the actor has rejected the project. It’s quite a shocking update for Navarasa’s fans.

After the successful feat of Vikram, actors across Indian cinema desire to work with Lokesh Kanagaraj. It’s not clear why Navarasa Karthik rejected to be a part of Thalapathy 67.

A puja ceremony for Thalapathy 67 is likely to be held in Chennai on December 5. The location will be toured by team Thalapathy 67. Vijay’s participation in the puja ceremony is uncertain. A promotional video that will be filmed on December 7 is another development. Three days are allotted for the shoot. The crew will then start filming for the project after 15 days.

Prior to this announcement, Vishal and Nivin Pauly were expected to join team Thalapathy 67. Both of them may have been approached for nemesis roles in a Kanagaraj film, according to rumours. Privithiraj Sukumar was reportedly chosen to play one of the film’s villains on one occasion. Privithiraj, according to a source, was unable to join Thalapathy 67 owing to a prior commitment. Recently, a video of Lokesh visiting the Mark Anthony sets to meet Vishal went viral.

