Actor Neelima Azeem Makes a Comeback with Web Series Mom & Co.
Neelima Azeem is Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s mother.
Neelima Azeem with son Ishaan Khatter. (Image: Instagram)
Actor Neelima Azeem is happy to get back to work with web series Mom & Co., and says the show gives her scope to perform.
She essays the role of Suhasini Rao, a single mother and a homemaker. It highlights the mother-son relationship. "I was looking for a central role, good content and for something where I get to play a sensitive role and a role where there is a scope to perform. I loved the content and the people involved in it," Neelima told IANS.
"I felt like I haven't played a role like this before—that of this very simple Marathi woman, Suhasini Rao, a homemaker and single mother. I liked the team also, they are very young, talented and enthusiastic. I like the feel of it. It is very youthful and the writing was very nice, in point with the time," she added.
The actor made her debut in showbiz with Phir Wahi Talash in 1989. She was also seen in Blackmail in 2018. She considers Mom & Co. as her comeback. The show is the fourth original series from The Zoom Studios.
Talking about it, she said, "Blackmail was a guest appearance and not a comeback role. They were friends of mine and I also knew that the script was interesting and I was reluctant to do the role. Whereas this is a title role where I have a full-fledged role to play and that is why it is correct also, Mom & Co. is my comeback."
