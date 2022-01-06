Actor Nidhhi Agerwal Comes Under Fire For Posting Ad Promoting Liquor Brand

Tollywood actor Nidhhi Agerwal was recently in the eye of a storm after she shared on her Instagram handle a post promoting alcohol. Ahead of the new year, the actor posted the advertisement she did for Morpheus brandy.

Sharing the ad, Nidhhi wrote, “To commemorate over a decade of making celebration an art, Morpheus @morpheusdaretodream, the finest Brandy of India is launching its limited-edition Celebration Pack. This masterpiece comes with a gorgeous imported goblet so that you can savour every sip at its best.

“Let us bring in the festivities with Morpheus, the spirit that makes us Dare To Dream. #MorpheusXO #DareToDream #morpheusbrandy"

Many in the comments section advised her not to share such posts.

Soon after she shared the post, many in the comments wrote “Alcohol is injurious to health." One user urged, “It is not good for health, please stop it.” Meanwhile, many also praised the actor for her look in the advertisement.

Speaking of her career, Nidhhi made her Bollywood debut in 2017 with Munna Michael with Tiger Shroff. Though the film was a flop at the box office, Nidhhi was honoured with the Best Female Debut award during Zee Cine Awards.

After Munna Michael, she made her Telugu film debut with Savyasachi in 2018. The film was well-received by the audience and critics. In 2019, Nidhi appeared in the lead role in Mr Majnu and Ismart Shankar, both the films proved to be super hits.

Simultaneously, she made her Tamil film debut in 2021 with Eeswaran, currently streaming on the OTT platform Disney plus Hotstar. Her performance in the film was highly appreciated. She is currently waiting for the release of Hero, helmed by Sriram Aditya.

