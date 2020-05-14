Actor Nikhil Siddhartha Gets Married to Pallavi Varma Amid Lockdown

Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha has tied the knot with his fiancee, Dr Pallavi Varma, on Thursday. Their marriage ceremony reportedly took place at Nikhil's farmhouse in Hyderabad, adhering to government norms. The couple got engaged in February and were slated to get married in April, but the wedding had to be postponed due to the lockdown.

Considering the extension of the lockdown period, the Karthikeya actor decided to go ahead with the wedding. Photos of the marriage ceremony, which was held early morning on Thursday, have already surfaced on social media.

On Wednesday, the actor himself had shared pictures from his haldi ceremony, saying, "PELLI KODUKU READY #NikPal #lockdownwedding"

Earlier, Nikhil and Pallavi wanted to postpone their wedding from May 14 to a later date. Since the fourth phase of the lockdown has already been announced, their families decided to have the wedding now. They might throw a grand reception for their colleagues from the industry once the lockdown is lifted, reported India Today.

A few days ago, Nikhil Siddhartha took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and fiancee Pallavi Varma. "Will be together soon. But for now, love you from afar...," he had captioned the picture.

Nikhil and Pallavi got engaged in a grand ceremony in February 2020. The engagement was attended by their close friends and family. Pallavi is a doctor by profession and the couple is said to have been in a steady relationship for a couple of years now.

After playing minor roles in few films, Nikhil rose to fame with Sekhar Kammula's college drama Happy Days (2007). He went on to star in several critically and commercially acclaimed films such as Yuvatha (2008), Alasyam Amrutham (2010), Veedu Theda (2011) Swamy Ra Ra (2013), Karthikeya (2014), Surya vs Surya (2015), Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada (2016), Keshava (2017), Kirrak Party (2018) and Arjun Suravaram (2019).

