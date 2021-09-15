Actor Nikita Rawal Robbed of Rs 7 Lakh at Gunpoint in Delhi, Says 'Can't Believe I'm Alive'

Actress Nikita Rawal recently became a victim of a burglary when she was held at gunpoint and robbed of Rs 7 lakh in New Delhi. The actor who has worked with Anil Kapoor in the 2008 movie Black and White found herself in the middle of a hostile robbery last week.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Nikita said that the incident happened at Shastri Nagar where she was staying with her aunt. The actress had a shooting scheduled in the national capital. The report mentions that a group of masked robbers took her hostage near the residence and demanded to surrender all the valuables that the actress had been carrying. At the time Nikita was carrying Rs 7 lakh in cash which she had to give to the robbers who were threatening her with a gun. Nikita told Pinkvilla that she still cannot get over the traumatic incident and is in disbelief that she is even alive. The actress further said that she would have died if she had not fought the robbers. Nikita revealed that she locked herself in the wardrobe to save her life and at the time of the robbery she was home alone. The actress said that her aunt was not present in the house at the time the crime took place and described the robbery as “the most traumatic incident” of her life.

The incident happened around 10 pm when she was walking to her aunt’s house. A Toyota Innova car came at high speed and stopped her vehicle, and then four masked men came out of the car. They showed the actress a gun and asked her to give them everything that she was carrying. Besides Rs7 lakh, Nikita also gave the robbers her rings, watch, earring, diamond pendant.

A police complaint has been lodged against the culprits and the matter is under investigation. Nikita Rawal was recently in the news when she reacted to producer Raj Kundra’s arrest, and also said that Shilpa Shetty’s name was unnecessarily being dragged into the case.

