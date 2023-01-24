Actor Nithiin Inaugurates Manikonda Branch Of Famous Food Joint Babai Hotel

Babai hotel in Vijaywada has become one of the favourite food joints for foodies in Hyderabad. Banking on the popularity of its outlet in Vijaywada, another branch was launched by Telugu actor Nithiin in Manikonda on January 22. Nithiin has shared a picture from the launch ceremony where he was dressed in saffron clothes and complimented his look with shades. He is also flaunting his full-grown beard in this photo. A closer look will reveal Nithiin wearing the Anjaneya mala and observing the Hanuman Deeksha as well. He captioned the picture, “Sri Anjaneyam Sarvadha Jayam..!! Enjoy ur Aadhivaaram ”

The Management is extremely happy to launch a new branch of Babai hotel in Manikonda, Hyderabad. In a conversation with a portal, the management said that they are happy to bring Babai Hotel, which has been famous in Vijayawada for eight decades, to Manikonda. They also felt that they are serving excellent cuisine to customers with great cleanliness. They expressed the belief that those who have tasted it once will become permanent customers. Apart from Nithiin, other prominent celebrities like producer Sudhakar Reddy, director Venky Kudumula and writer Ramajogayya Sastry were present at this event. Writer-director Vakkantham Vamsi, producer Tagore Madhu and others also participated in this program and conveyed their best wishes to the management of Babai hotel.

Apart from this hotel opening ceremony, the Rang De actor is also gearing up for his upcoming movie directed by filmmaker Vakkantham Vamsi. Billed to be a commercial entertainer, this untitled film is produced by Nikitha Reddy and Sudhakar Reddy under their Sreshth Movies banner. They will associate with Aditya Movies & Entertainment for this film. Actress Sreeleela will play the role of Nithiin’s lady love in this movie. Harris Jayaraj is on board for curating the music of this film while Sai Sriram is in charge of the cinematography.

