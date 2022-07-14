Actor Nitish Chavan Shares a Hilarious Video on Hardeek Joshi and Akshaya Deodhar

Hardeek Joshi and Akshaya Deodhar are one of the most famous couples of the Marathi entertainment industry. Both of them have an impressive presence on social media. Much to the delight of his fans, Hardeek regularly shares engrossing content on Instagram. Currently, Hardeek and Akshaya are enjoying their vacation in the United Kingdom. The couple is posting delightful Instagram Stories and Reels from UK.

Recently, actor Nitish Chavan shared a hilarious Reel of Hardeek and Akshaya on Instagram. In the Reel, Hardeek can be seen telling Nitish that no matter how much you polish brass, you cannot convert it to gold. Hardeek adds that he knows this because his wife recently went to a beauty parlour. At this moment, a visibly upset Akshaya comes from behind and grabs Hardeek’s collar. The funny Reel has gone viral on Instagram.

Many fans of the couple have dropped laughing emojis in the comment box and appreciated Hardeek’s sense of humour.

Last week, a Marathi entertainment portal posted one of Hardeek’s Stories on Instagram. In the short video clip posted by Marathi TRP, Hardeek and Akshaya can be seen having a great time in London’s iconic Piccadilly Circus. Marathi TRP’s post had also gone viral on social media.

Hardeek and Akshaya have been dating for quite a few years. Now the couple is all set to take their relationship to the next level and get married. They got engaged in May.

Recently, the couple appeared on the popular Marathi talk show Chala Hawa Yeu Dya and opened up about their marriage. The couple revealed that they would be getting married in Pune. “Yes, we have discussed with Virajas Kulkarni and Shivani Rangole about the wedding venue in Pune and we have also planned to tie the knot there,” Hardeek said.

Hardeek and Akshaya were last seen in the hit Zee Marathi TV serial, Tujhyat Jeev Rangla. Viewers loved the sizzling chemistry of the couple in the serial and they became household names.

