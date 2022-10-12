Actor Nivin Pauly’s Next Titled Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai, All You Need To Know

From Mathew in the Malayalam version of Neram to Biju Paulose in Action Hero Biju, Nivin Pauly has aced every single role that he has played so far. The actor is gearing up for his upcoming film Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai, the official title announcement video of which was dropped by the makers on October 10. Reportedly, this date was specially chosen keeping in mind the birthdays of Nivin and director Ram. The makers didn’t reveal much about the plot in this announcement video. However, they have given an idea about a love story between Nivin’s and Anjali’s characters.

A major highlight of this video was the characters as 3D animated figures. Nivin’s character is shown engaging in a fistfight with another man. The glimpses also show a masked man and Anjali rowing towards the lighthouse. This video ends with Nivin’s character speaking, “Not just your heart. Your body, your soul… When you’re in love, everything will fly.”

This intriguing idea of presenting the first glimpse was loved by the audience. A user expressed his happiness that the trio of Nivin, Ram and composer Yuvan Sankar Raja teamed up for Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai.

Fans hoped that Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai would be one of the milestones in Nivin’s career. Cinephiles also expressed hope that this film would provide a new dimension to actor Soori’s career.

Nivin also essayed a pivotal character in the movie Mahaveeryar directed by Abrid Shine. This film was an interesting satire focussed on the concept of time travel and the modern day justice system. Apart from Nivin, Shanvi Srivastava, Lalu Alex, and Padmaraj Ratheesh enacted important characters.

Mahaveeryar received overwhelmingly positive reviews from the audience.

