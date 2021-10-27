Nusrat Jahan and Yash Dasgupta Enjoy Snowfall and Shikara Ride in Kashmir, See Their Romantic Moments

Actress-politician Nusrat Jahan is currently vacationing in Kashmir valley with Yash Dasgupta. They same to be enjoying each other’s company as it snows there. Nusrat shared some moments she spent with Yash on social media. One of the images show her enjoying snowfall, and in another video, she is seen holding Yash’s hand in hers.

She captioned it, “togetherness." In another pic, Nusrat wears a jacket to keep off the cold weather and holds an umbrella as it snows. She captioned this adorable pic, “If kisses were ❄️ snowflakes… I’d send u a blizzard (sic)." She gave picture credit to Yash and accompanied it with a heart-shaped emoji.

However, the pictures have also led to the actor’s criticism on social media. Not long ago, special pictures on Yash Dasgupta’s birthday and her photographs wearing Shakha Pola worn by married Bengali women came out. But the actor is in the news once again, this time for her photographs from Kashmir. Although Nusrat is enjoying the snow alone, the pictures have a connection with Yash. She is holding an umbrella and the caption says, “If kisses were snowflakes. I’d send you a blizzard."

Not just that, she gave the picture credits to Yash by tagging him and calling him beloved. Although Nusrat has not made any official announcements about her marriage with Yash, she keeps dropping hints about the special bond the two share. The actor, had not long ago, revealed that Yash was the father of her son.

Recently, in an interview, the two also said that they do not care what the world thinks. Nusrat is often targeted on social media for her posts, but the actor has never really cared about it and does what she thinks is right.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.