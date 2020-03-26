MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Actor Pawan Kalyan to Donate Rs 2 Crore to Govt Relief Fund Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

File photo of Pawan Kalyan. (PTI)

File photo of Pawan Kalyan. (PTI)

Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan has announced that he will donate a sum of Rs 2 crore to the government's relief fund as the nation battles the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 26, 2020, 12:53 PM IST
Share this:

Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan has announced that he will donate a sum of Rs 2 crores to the government's relief fund as the nation battles the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actor took to Twitter to announce that he will be donating Rs 50 lakh each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister's relief funds and Rs 1 crore to the Prime Minister's relief fund.

In two separate tweets, the actor shared: "I will be donating Rs.50 Lakhs each to both AP and Telangana CM relief funds to fight against Corona pandemic."

"I will be donating Rs.1 crore to PM relief fund to support our Hon. PM Sri @narendramodi ji,in turbulent times like this. His exemplary and inspiring leadership would truly bring our country from this Corona pandemic."

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways is reportedly contemplating to convert its coaches and cabins in isolation wards in view of the growing number of COVID-19 patients. On Wednesday, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared on Twitter an idea to use empty rail coaches as isolation wards, now that trains are not running across the country.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story