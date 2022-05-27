Actor Pawan Singh’s Wife Jyoti Singh Seen With Vermillion During Divorce Hearing

The Internet is abuzz with Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh applying for divorce from his second wife Jyoti Singh. Pawan had filed a petition at the Ara Civil Court. On Thursday, the proceedings were completed. Many noticed that Jyoti had applied vermillion (sindoor) while attending the proceedings. Seeing this, many hoped the couple would resolve their differences soon.

According to reports, Pawan and Jyoti were adamant that they didn’t wish to live together. Judge Tribhuvan Yadav tried to resolve their differences but couldn’t succeed. Failing to resolve differences, the judge gave them a last chance to see if they could make it work. A large crowd, which also comprised Pawan’s fans, assembled outside the court. Many bouncers were also seen accompanying Pawan.

The hearing of this case was to take place on April 28. It was adjourned because Pawan had not reached court for the hearing. Jyoti was present on both dates (April 28 and May 26).

The reason behind this discord between Pawan and Jyoti is not known yet. According to reports, Jyoti alleged that Pawan forced her to abort their child twice. Jyoti also alleged that Pawan had beaten her under the influence of alcohol.

Pawan married Jyoti in March 2018. Since their marriage, both have also not been seen together at any event. Rumours are rife that both have been living separately after two months of marriage. Jyoti is a resident of Ballia, Uttar Pradesh.

Pawan’s fans are seen requesting the couple to resolve their differences soon. They are eagerly waiting for the next date of the case.

Pawan was earlier married to Neelam Singh in 2014. The wedding was a private ceremony. Family, friends and Pawan’s co-stars from the Bhojpuri industry attended the function. Six months after the marriage, Neelam died by suicide. Bhojpuri actor and singer Akshara Singh had also levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Pawan.

