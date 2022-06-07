Actor-Politician Ramya To Return To Big Screen, Update On Projects Soon

Actor-politician Ramya will soon return to the big screen, and she has said that she will soon update her fans on the upcoming project. Ramya joined politics in 2012 and was entirely focused on it until now.

Ramya was recently honoured with the star achiever award at a function organised by Chittara magazine, which completed its 13 years. For those who don’t know, Chittara magazine is Karnataka’s most preferred cinema and lifestyle magazine.

At the award ceremony, Ramya said that fans are eager to know when she will return to the big screen. Ramya said that she will soon update fans about her upcoming film. Rumour has it that actor Rakshit Shetty will also be a part of the film.

Apart from this film with Rakshit, Ramya is also working opposite Prajwal Devaraj in Dil Ka Raja, written and directed by Somnath Patil. It has been bankrolled by S.S.V productions.

Besides these films, Ramya was to act in a film opposite late actor Puneeth Rajkumar as well. Interestingly, Ramya had made her debut in films opposite Puneeth in Abhi, which was directed by Dinesh Babu.

Apart from Ramya and Puneeth, Sowcar Janaki, Suneel Puranik and others were part of this film. After Abhi, Ramya and Puneeth didn’t team up for any film. Ramya had also expressed grief following Puneeth’s untimely death.

Ramya’s fans are happy that she is making a comeback in films after her stint in politics. Talking about Ramya’s political stint, she joined the Youth Congress in 2012. In 2013, she won the Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha seat in by election.

She lost in 2014. The actor announced a break from politics after Congress’ defeat in 2019. Ramya said that the decision to quit politics was made before the election results.

