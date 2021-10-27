Actor Pooja Hegde's This Picture in White Top is Fans' Favourite

Pooja Hegde, who was most recently seen opposite Akhil Akkineni in the film ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’, has become one of the top Tollywood actors. Not only did her recent film perform well at the box office but was also loved by the audience. Besides ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’, which is still running in theatres, Pooja has several big films in the pipeline. And while she is enjoying the success of ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’, a picture from her recent photoshoot is also going viral on social media.

The actor, who has over 15.5 million followers on Instagram, posted the picture and captioned it, “Roses or chocolates? Pick one!" The fans have been commenting on the picture in large numbers. Nearly 1.3 million people have liked the picture. Pooja, in a white top, looks fabulous.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

The 31-year-old actor was born and brought up in Mumbai. Pooja can speak multiple languages, including Kannada, English, Hindi, Tulu and Tamil. The gorgeous actor used to participate regularly in dance and fashion shows. Besides pictures and videos that the actor keeps posting to stay connected with her fans, there is also a lot of excitement among the audience for her upcoming projects.

She will be seen in both Hindi and Telugu language films. In Hindi, the actor will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s comedy movie Cirkus, whereas in Telugu, she has ‘Acharya’ with Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal lined up.

Apart from these two, Pooja will be seen in Radhe Shyam with Prabhas. The next year seems to be very exciting for Pooja since she has several back-to-back releases.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.