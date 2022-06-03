Actor Poonam Kaur Lambasts Social Media User 'Irritating' Her

Actress Poonam Kaur’s name is synonymous with being the best supporting star in the Telugu film industry. Besides that, Poonam is also known for raising her voice against actor and politician Pawan Kalyan. Recently, she used #PKlove in some of her posts and courted controversy.

People are constantly asking her what she means by #PKlove? Many assumed that by these initials, she was indirectly referring to Pawan Kalyan. Poonam chose not to answer these questions. Recently, she was again asked a similar question and this time, instead of keeping quiet, she replied bluntly.

The user asked what does she mean when she writes #PKlove, does it mean Poonam Kaur or Pawan Kalyan? Poonam asked why the user was adamant about irritating her for no reason. Poonam didn’t stop here. She mocked the user writing, why the little brother was so concerned about her.

Before this controversy, Poonam, back in 2019, had levelled some serious allegations against Pawan. She claimed that the Power Star had destroyed her life, apart from 6-7 female actors. Poonam had also targeted filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas for misbehaving with her.

She further claimed that some people in the Telugu film industry created obstacles in her career. According to Poonam, they were the reason why she could not get good films. According to Poonam, at one point, she had thought of marrying and leaving the country.

On the work front, she will be seen in the film Marika The Aatrupt directed by Mohammed Zahid Ahmed. Sapna Pabbi, Aditya Seal and others are a part of this film. Poonam is also filming for Manjina Hani directed by V. Ravichandran

