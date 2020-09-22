MOVIES

Poonam Pandey's Husband Sam Bombay Arrested in Goa for Assaulting and Threatening Her

Sam Bombay, who recently tied the knot with actor Poonam Pandey, has been arrested in Goa for molesting, assaulting and threatening her. The incident happened in Canacona village in south Goa.

Actor Poonam Pandey’s husband Sam Bombay was arrested on Tuesday in Goa after she filed a complaint claiming he had molested, threatened and assaulted her, police said. The incident happened in Canacona village in south Goa where Pandey is currently shooting for a film, said an official.

“Pandey filed a complaint late Monday night claiming her husband Sam Bombay had molested her, and threatened her with dire consequences after assaulting her. He was arrested,” Inspector Tukaram Chavan of Canacona police station said. The victim was subjected to mandatory medical tests, he added.

On September 10, Poonam had tied the knot with Sam after dating for three years. Earlier this year, they had announced that they were engaged. The couple had left for Goa on September 16, where they had been snapped by paparazzi.

While Poonam has not given any official statement yet, Sam has deleted a few recent photographs of the couple, including the ones from their wedding.

