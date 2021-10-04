Actor Prabhas to Announce his 25th Film on October 7, Fans Eagerly Waiting

Actor Prabhas has gained a massive pan-India fan following. He has set a benchmark in the film industry with his brilliant performance in two parts of the epic fantasy action film ‘Baahubali’. Superstar Prabhas has done films in various genres, including action, thriller, mythologies, rom-com, and science fiction. With the release of ‘Saaho’, he got huge popularity among the Hindi audience as well and now the fans are waiting for his next ‘Radhe Shyam’. The star actor is likely to announce his 25th film in the coming days.

In a tweet, Telugu film journalist B A Raju’s team said that Prabhas will make the announcement on October 7.

#Prabhas25 Announcement on October 7thRebel Star #Prabhas will make a special announcement soon. pic.twitter.com/4IvFPWnKjc — BA Raju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) October 4, 2021

Prabhas’ upcoming film Radhe Shyam will release on the occasion of Pongal i.e. January 14, 2022. The film, which also stars Pooja Hegde, was earlier scheduled for a worldwide release on July 30 but was delayed due to the Covid pandemic. It will be Prabhas’ 20th film in his career. The multi-lingual film helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series.

Prabhas has a packed film line-up. Om Raut’s screen adaptation of the epic Ramayana “Adipurush" will be Prabhas’s 21st film. His 22nd film will be Salaar, an underworld action thriller directed by Prashanth Neel. His 23rd film will be Nag Ashwin’s multilingual sci-fi film ‘Project K’ co-starring Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. In his 24th film, Prabhas will be seen in director Siddharth Anand’s yet to be titled movie.

Now, Prabhas will announce the details of his 25th film on October 7. According to media reports, in his 25th film, the actor will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar. The story of the film is going to be entirely different from the movies he has done so far. Reports also suggest that he will be collaborating with a blockbuster maverick director for the film.

