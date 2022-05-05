Actor Prajakta Mali Receives Kamala Rising Stars Award From Maharashtra Governor

Marathi actor Prajakta Mali on Tuesday received the Kamala Rising Stars Award by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Elated to share the news with friends and fans, the actor shared a photo with a long note, writing, “And on the auspicious occasion of yesterday, it was decided to go to “Mumbai-Raj Bhavan"…

“Received the “Kamala Rising Star" award .. (for great work in the field of art) Thank you from the bottom of my heart, the organizing committee, and Hon. Governor. Amit Trivedi, Pratik Gandhi, Chef Ranveer Brar, Business Woman Ananya Birla, Dharmesh, Akash Thosar, etc," she said. “I am very happy to receive this award along with some of my favourite people. I think the love of the audience was transformed into such awards, so thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the audience. Let love be like that. (Mother and brother had come specially from Pune for this ceremony.)".

Soon after Prajakta shared the news, congratulatory wishes from industry friends and fans started pouring into the comment section. Among many young achievers from various fields, Choreographer and Dancer Dharmesh Yelande, actor Prateek Gandhi, singer Amit Trivedi, and journalist Faye Dsouza were honoured with the award at Raj Bhavan Mumbai. The Awards was instituted by the Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust.

Prajakta Mali, being an ardent social media user, enjoys a 1.7 million fans following on Instagram. She loves to share updates about her work on social media.

Speaking of her work front, Prajakta currently hosts the Marathi language comedy show Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra. With her anchoring skills and fashion style on the show, the actress seems to be winning the hearts of fans.

