Actor Pramod Shetty Reveals How Rishab Shetty Developed Kantara’s Storyline

Kantara, helmed by Rishab Shetty, became the highest-grosser of all time in Karnataka. It has acquired the second position after KGF 2, in terms of box office collection. The film has also won acclaim all over India. Now, Kantara is all set to have its world television premiere on the Star Suvarna channel on January 15, 6 PM. Actor Pramod Shetty, who depicted a politician named Sudhakara in this film, is every bit excited for the premiere. In an interview with a portal, Pramod described how Rishab zeroed in on the core theme behind Kantara.

Pramod said that Rishab had developed this storyline during the Covid-19 lockdown. Rishab then called him one day and narrated a summary of the storyline. He appreciated the idea, and then Rishab left no stone unturned to craft it into a well-structured script. According to Pramod, since the Ricky director was born in Kundapur, Karnataka, he could frame a plot according to the sensibilities of cine-goers in Karnataka. The Chase in the dark actor concluded that writing is one of the most important factors behind the success of Kantara.

Pramod had applauded Rishab’s skills earlier as well in an interview with a portal. He said, “I have never seen a director who matches his energy. He excels in both acting and directing. In a career first, he has created a humongous set for Kantara. Rishab keeps saying that when he sits down to write a script, my name subconsciously manifests in the plot. Kantara explores the connection between nature and man, and it is a movie that falls into both commercial and art categories."

Kantara revolves around the story of a human and nature conflict, where a young village boy Shiva sets out to defend his village from the danger of an unknown evil. One death leads to war between villagers and evil forces. Will Shiva be able to regain peace in the village? This answer is what forms the crux of Kantara.

