Actor-Producer Vijay Babu Removed from Malayalam Movie Artists Body Over Rape Case

The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) on Sunday announced its decision to remove actor-producer Vijay Babu, who has been accused of raping a female actor, from its executive committee. AMMA issued an official statement wherein it said that the actor had written a letter to the organisation stating that he wants to stay away from the committee in light of the allegations levelled against him.

“Vijay Babu has sent a letter saying that he did not want to bring disgrace to the organization of which he is an Executive Committee member amid the allegations levelled against him. He would stay away from the Executive Committee for the time being until his innocence is proved. His letter (request) was discussed by AMMA and it has been approved," read the official statement of AMMA released by general secretary Edavela Babu.

This comes after Vijay Babu moved the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the rape case filed against him. He claimed that it was an “attempt to blackmail" him. Babu has been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a female actor and disclosing the survivor’s identity through a Facebook live session.

In his plea, the producer-turned-actor said “the present trend” was that for the sake of publicity anybody can make sexual allegations against anybody to tarnish the image of a person who is having popularity in the society.

“The police are also guided by media reports and they wanted to finish the chapter by arresting the petitioner for the purpose of creating news for the media due to the pressure from media people,” Babu said in his plea.

He claimed that he was innocent and was “highly aggrieved” by the one-sided approach of the authorities to make him a “scapegoat for the purpose of news and the media.”

(With inputs from PTI)

