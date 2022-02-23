Actor Puja Banerjee Left Home for Love at the Age of 15. Here's What Happened Next

Actor Puja Banerjee received a lot of appreciation for her role in the serial Devon Ke Dev Mahadev. Puja has amassed a lot of popularity for her looks and acting. She has not been seen on television and in films after the serial Paap, but her fan following is still intact. The actor had embarked on her journey filled with struggles at the tender age of 15.

Puja narrated this story on a talk show. She said that she fell in love at the age of 15. The diva felt that her life revolved around that aspect only. Prompted by those feelings, Puja left her home with her lover and came to Mumbai.

For some reason, the relationship didn’t work out. Puja was left alone, but she didn’t return home. She decided that she would compensate for the embarrassment caused to her parents with her achievements. The very determined and hard-working actor struggled and eventually became successful. It was during this time of her struggle, Puja met Kunal Verma.

Puja had met Kunal while she was performing the lead role for a Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna. She said that Kunal had arrived there for a screen test. Puja developed a liking for him at that very moment. Puja said that Kunal has been a constant pillar of support for her in Mumbai.

Puja and Kunal dated for 9 years before a court marriage in March 2020. They married on November 16, 2021, according to proper traditions and customs. The best part about this marriage was that their 1-year son Krishav also got the chance to witness their marriage.

The mom-son duo looks adorable in these pictures.

In her career, Puja has worked in serials like Shrimati Swara Raje Deshmukh Sarvggun Sampanna, Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishnodevi-Katha Mata Rani Ki, Paap and others. Puja has also been a part of several films like Hoichoi Unlimited, Bibaho Obhijaan, Great Grand Masti etc.

