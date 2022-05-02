Actor Raadhika Sarathkumar Announces Big Project With ‘King of Mass’ Chiranjeevi

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s latest offering Acharya might not have been able to strike a chord with viewers but a new project has just been announced involving the star. The recently announced project will be helmed by Radaan Mediaworks India Limited, which is founded by actor Raadhika Sarathkumar, who announced the big-budget project with Chiranjeevi from her social media handle.

Thank you dear @KChiruTweets for giving your consent to do a project for #radaan @realsarathkumar In the near future.Looking forward to making a blockbuster with the King of Mass🙏🙏🙏— Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) May 1, 2022

Raadhika, who made the announcement unexpectedly, stated that she is now looking forward to collaborating with the “King of Mass" on a blockbuster. There is no clear picture of the project at this moment. The film’s or series’ creators have yet to release any other details.

Chiranjeevi and Radhika have previously collaborated on films such as Goodachari No.1, Puli-Bebbuli, Jwala, Hero, Abhilasha, Patnam Vachina Pativrathalu, Mondi Ghatam," and others. However, it is unclear whether the actor will appear with the megastar or will just be a part of the production. This is wonderful news for their followers, especially because the duo is working on a big project together.

Along with this film, Chiranjeevi is making two more films. He is remaking the Malayalee movie Lucifer in Telugu, which will be titled, Godfather. It is directed by Mohan Raja and produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. Bollywood star Salman Khan is also slated to appear in an important cameo in the film, which will be his Telugu debut.

Apart from this, Chiranjeevi will also appear in the Telugu remake of the Tamil film Vedalam and is titled Bholaa Shankar. Meher Ramesh of Billa fame will direct the film, which will follow the journey of a simpleton with a violent history.

Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Video has acquired the digital rights to Acharya and will start streaming the film sometime around the end of May, once the film has completed its theatrical run.

