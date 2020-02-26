Actor Raghubir Yadav's Wife Files For Divorce, Alleges He Was Adulterous During Marriage

Veteran actor Raghubir Yadav's estranged wife Purnima Kharga has filed for divorce from the actor after 32 years of marriage. She has cited adultery and desertion as the cause. They had been estranged since 1995.

Purnima has come out with shocking statements to the media, saying that he had an affair with filmmaker Nandita Das and also has an illegitimate child with actress Roshni Achreja.

Talking to SpotboyE, she said, “Raghubir is living-in with Sanjay Mishra’s wife Roshni Achreja. He himself has admitted in Court. They have a 14-year old son. Things started going wrong after seven years of our 'shaadi'. He fell in love with some woman, when he was working in Raj Barot’s serial.”

“Nandita left him, she told him one day that she’s fallen in love with someone else. Besides, many people had started telling Nandita that she should not settle down with Raghubir as it would be only messy,” she further added, when asked why Raghubir Yadav did not marry the Manto filmmaker.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Purnima had suspected Yadav of being adulterous with a co-star in 1995.

The actor had also previously filed for divorce but withdrew later. Purnima reportedly receives alimony of Rs 40,000 which has not been paid on time. The media outlet also quoted a petition that said, “The petitioner(Purnima) states that it is the Respondents(Raghuvir) aforesaid conduct and behaviour, his act of cheating and living in an adulterous relationship which has created a marital discord and is therefore guilty of treating the petitioner(Purnima) cruelly. Under these circumstances, the Petitioner submits that he is entitled to a Decree of Divorce u/s 13(1)0) and 130-a) of the Hindu Marriage Act.”

As part of the divorce settlement, Purnima has demanded interim maintenance of Rs 1 lakh and final alimony of Rs 10 crore.

